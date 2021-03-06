What we learned this week

Steven Donzinger is a New York lawyer who has been working to fight American oil companies pollution in indigenous lands in Ecuador and elsewhere since the nineties. He won a $9.5 billion case against Chevron in 2011. He is currently under house arrest, facing a highly dubious private prosecution brought by Chevron. A campaign has emerged to support him and protect those who take on the oil companies.

Does your local council invest in fossil fuels through its pension funds? A new data portal from Platform and Friends of the Earth allows you to check, so that you can write to them and ask them to divest by COP26.

I’ve written before about solar panel recycling, and how industries are gearing up for the afterlife of PV. Here’s an update on Australia, which has a higher percentage of homes with solar panels than anywhere else in the world.

Ocean Refresh wrote to tell me about their shoes and flip-flops made from recycled ocean plastics, which I will bear in mind next time in the market for such things.

Ecosia is the internet search engine I use, with its promise to use its profits to plant trees. Ethical Consumer investigates how their claims stack up. (HT Marcus)

Book update: Climate Change is Racist will be out in June in paperback and ebook, and this week I heard about plans for an audiobook too, which I’m quite excited about.

Some highlights from this week: