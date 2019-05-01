Whether we like it or not, we have one planet. Despite the best intentions of .com billionaires, this is our only home. Earth is the one place we know that supports life. It is from this dust that we emerged, and to this dust that we will return. We are earthbound.

We should live as if we intend to stay.

How will make ourselves a lasting home on this one planet, in ways that provide a fair share to every human being? How will we do that without destroying non-human life, or disrupting the earth’s systems that we depend on?

This is the challenge that humanity faces in the 21st century, and why I am renaming the blog from Make Wealth History to The Earthbound Report.

There’s a double meaning to earthbound. On the one hand, it means that we are bound to the earth. It could also mean that we are bound for the earth, as if it’s the destination we are en route towards. That second meaning applies too. We are not where we need to be, but we can look forward to our arrival in that place.

Earthbound.report has been active for a little while, and if all goes to plan, I’ll sort out the technical side of things over the next day or two. Regular readers should hardly notice the difference, but please excuse any hiccups if things go a little astray during the transition.

If you’d like to help, please spread the word about the new name. If you have links anywhere to Make Wealth History, updating them to https://earthbound.report will help the search engines of this world to catch up to the change.

As always, thank you to all those who take an interest in the blog. Thank you for your support and encouragement, and for keeping my aspirations for it high.