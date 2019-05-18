What we learned this week

With much misinformation on the subject, Carbon Brief has produced a factcheck on electric vehicles and the contribution they can make to climate change.

Interesting development this week as Momentum announces its own manifesto, pushing for more radical policies than Labour currently entertain. More evidence that the British political party system is on borrowed time.

Having sung the praises of Rapanui clothing this week, here’s a recent Wired article about them and the tech they use in their Isle of Wight factory.

Britain needs more renewable energy, but the government says more onshore wind energy is ‘not right for England’. At the same time, the government is considering permission for new coal mines which are not even necessary, given current usage and stockpiles.

Crowdfunder of the week goes to A Cry for the Oceans, a children’s book about ocean plastic by Charlotte Safieh, who wrote to me this week to tell me about it.

Can I make a request? If you have a link to Make Wealth History on a website you control, and are able to update it to The Earthbound Report, that would help to maintain the site’s search credentials and be much appreciated. Thanks a lot!