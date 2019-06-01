What we learned this week

The Swansea tidal lagoon is a clean energy project that I’ve been following for a while now. After the government declined to support it with public money, the latest idea to help fund it is a pretty extraordinary one: to build 10,000 floating homes on the lagoon.

A group of restaurants in California are experimenting with an optional surcharge added to the bill to cover the carbon impact of the meal.

The Guardian profiles Fairbourne, a village that might have the misfortune of being Britain’s first climate refugees.

10 big companies are the originators of half of the rubbish washing up on British beaches, according to the biggest ever survey by Surfers Against Sewage. Coca Cola and PepsiCo are the top two.

There’s a new partnership on the market to use solar power for heating, using Sunamp’s unusual heat batteries. This is the first one I’m aware of, and it’s a technology to watch. We will need this sort of thing if we’re going to phase out gas powered heating in Britain.