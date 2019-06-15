What we learned this week

“We now know that half of all global carbon emissions from fossil fuels have come in the last 30 years. In other words, we have done more damage in the few decades when we have known what we were doing, than we did in the centuries when we didn’t have a clue.” Ed Miliband contributes a stirring article to Prospect Magazine on a Green New Deal and how addressing climate could create a fairer society.

The US Energy Department referring to its natural gas as ‘freedom gas’ ought to be funnier than I am finding it right now.

Carbon Brief’s interactive on how Britain’s energy has been transformed in the last decade is beautiful, informative and inspiring.

What will the economy be when it grows up? Another Arrival article from Katherine and myself, this time for the Post Growth Institute.

I haven’t got round to it yet, but the Labour party’s new report on land is long overdue and top of my reading list for the weekend.

A bit of local news – Extinction Rebellion Luton launched last saturday with a capacity crowd. We’re going to be making some noise, and if you’d like to join us, the Facebook Group is here.