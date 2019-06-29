What we learned this week

I hope you’ve enjoyed a week of posts on Arrival, and have a sense of what it’s about. Thanks to Katherine for being a guest co-author for the week.

Here are some others things that caught my eye over the last few days:

If the US military were a country, it’s carbon footprint would be the 47th in the world, between Peru and Portugal. It burns through over a quarter of a million barrels of oil a day.

I’m not normally a listener, but the Reasons to be Cheerful podcast episode on wellbeing and GDP is a good opportunity to hear directly from politicians involved in New Zealand’s wellbeing budget. What NZ are doing would feature in The Economics of Arrival if we were writing it today.

Speaking of podcasts, I was on The Hopeful Activist podcast this week, a new podcast that interviews Christian activists.

Having read Henry David Thoreau on civil disobedience recently, I wondered why refusing to pay tax hasn’t been part of recent climate protests. But it has, at least once – here’s Imogen May refusing to pay her council tax.

I recently heard Danny Dorling talking about how the victories of the populist right are reported much more loudly than their defeats, and therefore the resurgence of the right is dramatically over-estimated. So take note of Istanbul mayoral elections, where the candidate beat Erdogan’s party on a platform of ‘radical love’. And then check out this thread from Alex Evans on what that campaign looked like practically, and what we can learn from it.