The Age of Stupid mini-sequel imagines an emergency response

By Jeremy Williams
Leave a Comment on The Age of Stupid mini-sequel imagines an emergency response

In March this year it was the tenth anniversary of the climate documentary The Age of Stupid. A lot has happened since then, but not nearly enough to avert climate chaos. The questions at the heart of the film have not been answered – why don’t we act to stop the breakdown of the climate? Why are we still exploiting fossil fuels?

You might have seen this already, but to mark the anniversary, the team released a mini-sequel. It’s set in an alternative universe where the facts of climate science actually do prompt an emergency response. It’s funny and silly and provocative. The age of stupid isn’t over yet.

  • The Age of Stupid also spawned 10:10, which remains a great source of inspiring climate action ideas and projects.
