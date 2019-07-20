What we learned this week

“Growth alone does not lead to a great country. So it’s time to focus on those things that do.” That’s Jacinda Ardern introducing New Zealand’s wellbeing budget, which is all explained on its own official website. Well worth exploring for a more nuanced view of economic growth and what progress looks like in developed countries.

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain’s opposition, has said that a Labour government would calculate the country’s carbon footprint properly and include the emissions we outsource to other countries. A rare step in recognising climate justice.

Nice to see the pilot project for 10:10’s solar trains coming together, with South Western Railway due to launch its test system in August.

Having lamented airport expansion again this week, it’s interesting to note that in Sweden, people are choosing to fly less. Passengers numbers have fallen for the second year in a row, and train passenger numbers are up.

Extinction Rebellion Luton are hosting a training session in non-violent direct action on Saturday the 27th of July, for anyone in the vicinity who might like to come along. Details here.