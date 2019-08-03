What we learned this week

Bristol Airport has brought forward its plans to be carbon neutral from 2030 to 2025. As I live in an airport town, I have an interest in this sort of thing – and I note that the whole strategy from 2030 to 2050 is electric planes.

Meanwhile, I had a chance to address the Luton council executive recently on behalf of Extinction Rebellion Luton. They’re making the right noises on the climate emergency, though note the reassurances for the airport at the end of this statement.

A global climate strike is something we haven’t seen before. 20th and/or 27th of September if you want to take part. I am debating how best I can support this in Luton, so get in touch if you have any plans.

Wildfires within the Arctic circle this year have contributed 100 megatonnes of carbon to the atmosphere in June and July, similar to the annual emissions of Belgium.

Positive News report on Britain’s first commerical seaweed farm. (I covered this story here)