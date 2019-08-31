What we learned this week

A ‘museum of fossil fuels’ has opened in Sweden – though it seems to be mainly a PR exercise by the energy company Vattenfall.

Years ago I wrote about Islabikes and how they planned to develop a durable children’s bike that would be leased on a circular economy model and could grow with them. It’s taken a while to develop, but we had an update on progress this week.

What does progress look like if we stop pursuing economic growth? Katherine Trebeck and I at the Transforming Society blog.

The second year of STIRtoAction’s programme of workshops has just been announced, with new cities and new topics. Really good training opportunities here for those working on new economics.

The Jeans Redesign is a project from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, looking at how to make denim jeans part of the circular economy. The set of principles for durability and recyclability have been adopted by a range of companies including Lee and GAP, with the first jeans meeting the criteria hitting the market in 2021.