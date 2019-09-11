Why does Extinction Rebellion want a citizen’s assembly?

The Extinction Rebellion movement has three demands. 1) Tell the truth about the climate emergency we now find ourselves in. 2) Act accordingly and aim for net zero emissions by 2025. And 3) Do so democratically by appointing a citizen’s assembly to lead on climate action.

Of those three, the third is the most difficult to explain. Many people aren’t familiar with the idea of a citizen’s assembly. They’re not exactly common, and easily misunderstood. I’ve heard people describe them as an undemocratic circumvention of government, which is almost the opposite of what we’re talking about.

I may write a longer piece about citizen’s assemblies at some point, but here is how XR sees them and the role they could play: