What we learned this week

News in from this morning is that the government have suspended fracking in England. This a major policy shift, influenced partly by safety, partly by economics, and with a decent slice of non-violent direct action in there too.

Policy shifts like this are heartening for those of us trying to stop airport growth. After hearing outright denial of climate change at the first consultation, this is how I dressed for the latest one.

As usual, the US military is ahead of the rest of the country in recognising the risk of climate breakdown. According to their latest research, the climate crisis could push the military into collapse within twenty years.

This looks worth doing – an experiment in lowering the voltage of the grid saved the average household £60 a year and lowered CO2 emissions without people even noticing. Few changes in the climate transition are so easy, so we should definitely pounce on those that are.

Have our economies done enough growing, asks Russell England at the Green Economy Coalition site, introducing his new book. (Yes, says mine)

The folks from Liftgrabber got in touch this week. They say: “To our knowledge LiftGrabber is the only family run car share site on the internet. Our intention as a very environmentally conscious family is to make the world a greener place for our children and grandchildren. The purpose of this site is to connect environmentally minded drivers with those looking for a lift. If you are a driver you can make your spare empty seats earn by listing your journey on our site. If you are a passenger you can search for suitable people to car share with, or request a trip.”