What we learned this week

In case you missed it, the police attempts to shut down all Extinction Rebellion protests in London were found to be illegal by the High Court this week. This is exactly what I expected.

Scientists have developed a solar collector based on tiny stems that turn towards the light, creating a much more efficient solar panel. Nice example of biomimicry, in this case drawing inspiration from sunflowers.

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison wants to ban boycotts for the climate because they’re bad for the economy.

I came across the poet Kathy Jetñil-Kijiner this week, from the Marshall Islands. Her poem 2 Degrees is one of the best explanations I’ve seen of the difference between 1.5 and 2 degrees of warming.

After months of delays for one reason or another, this week work started on the external cladding at the front of our house. Our house is 1920s single brick, so it should make a significant difference to our gas usage.