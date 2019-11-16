What we learned this week

Well done to The Mirror for running an entire issue dedicated to climate change this week. If all Britain’s tabloid newspapers were to do take the climate this seriously, it would change the debate entirely.

I came across TreeSisters this week, “a global network of women who donate monthly to fund the restoration of our tropical forests as a collective expression of planetary care.” I was pleased to see that Kenya and Madagascar are among the six countries where they have reforestation projects.

It is widely held that countries cannot act unilaterally on aviation taxes, because they would put themselves at a disadvantage. So it’s good to read that nine countries are now pushing for an EU aviation tax. However, a Britain outside of the EU is likely to freeride on this like a bandit, making it all the more important to set limits to airport expansion.

Friends at the Praxis Centre got in touch this week to say they are running their coaching course for Christian activists again in the new year. Worth joining if that is something you are or aspire to be.

Governments should be planning for a minimum of 1 metre of sea level rise this century, warn the Institute of Mechanical Engineers in their latest report.