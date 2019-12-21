What we learned this week

I had a couple of other posts lined up this week and didn’t get round to posting them, a combination of book deadline week, and a promise to my children to get them into their own rooms by Christmas. So I’ve been painting, proof reading, and then painting again, and now it’s the holidays. I’m going to take a couple of weeks off, and will be back to regular posting in the new year.

In the meantime, a handful of links for this week.

The oil company Repsol have announced that they want to be a net zero carbon company by 2050. This sets all my greenwash alarms ringing, but Carbon Tracker say it’s a robust plan that includes their products as well as their operations. And that makes Repsol “the current industry leader on the issue of the energy transition”.

‘Peak meat’ must come before 2030 in order to avoid catastrophic climate change.

How UK supermarkets are doing on reducing plastic. At current rates of progress, even the best performing supermarket would take 20 years to get rid of single use plastics.

There are 865,697 for every Green Party MP in Parliament (there’s one), while it take just 25,882 votes for a Scottish National Party MP to win a seat. More on how our electoral system fails democracy in the Electoral Reform Society’s breakdown of the recent general election.

There’s a good review and summary of The Economics of Arrival over at Resilience.org, for those who haven’t got round to reading it yet.

And the first translation of Arrival is in the works. Hungarian edition coming soon: