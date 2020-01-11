miscellaneous

What we learned this week

By Jeremy Williams
1 Comment on What we learned this week

Among the vast dumpster of end-of-year emails is this little gem from Possible, on positive climate related news from 2019 that you might have missed.

I’m sure there are efficiency losses in charging from one battery to another, but I do rather like the idea of EV charging robots trundling around car parks.

The folks at New Footprint got in touch recently to tell me about their online index of alternatives to plastic.

Speaking of alternatives, Thailand introduced a plastic bag ban with the new year, and people have had some fun with it by bringing surreal receptacles to shops to carry their groceries away.

More local readers might like to make a note of this event happening next Saturday:

One comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: