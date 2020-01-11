What we learned this week

Among the vast dumpster of end-of-year emails is this little gem from Possible, on positive climate related news from 2019 that you might have missed.

I’m sure there are efficiency losses in charging from one battery to another, but I do rather like the idea of EV charging robots trundling around car parks.

The folks at New Footprint got in touch recently to tell me about their online index of alternatives to plastic.

Speaking of alternatives, Thailand introduced a plastic bag ban with the new year, and people have had some fun with it by bringing surreal receptacles to shops to carry their groceries away.

More local readers might like to make a note of this event happening next Saturday: