What we learned this week

Blackrock is the world’s largest asset manager and controls a frankly ridiculous $7 trillion in investments. So when they say they are going to redirect investment to reduce climate risk, people take notice.

The BBC have announced a year long focus on climate change. This is the kind of thing you want from a national broadcaster, though of course a promise to cover it comprehensively from here on it might be better, given the crisis isn’t going anywhere in 2021.

The Millennium Institute have turned the Sustainable Development Goals into a board game.

Rupert Read and Frank Scavelli consider what Extinction Rebellion do with their 2025 zero carbon goal as it becomes increasingly unattainable. We need to honest about “what can now still be hoped for – and what we have to let go of”.

As a more upbeat counterpoint to that article, here’s Eric Holthaus of The Correspondent with a speculative article about how the threat of climate change could be eliminated by 2030.