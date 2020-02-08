miscellaneous

What we learned this week

By Jeremy Williams
Seaweed farming is something I’ve been keeping an eye on, so it’s good to hear news from Seagrown. They are adding scallops to their seaweed farm to demonstrate how multiple food crops can be raised together on a marine ‘farm’.

Unlike ocean farming, I’m much more ambivalent about self-driving cars. The jury is out on whether they will be better for the environment or not, but they’re definitely on their way. An experimental car made the longest and most complex autonomous journey so far in Britain last week.

The Archbishop of Canterbury has commissioned a Lent series on the environment, in partnership with Tearfund. I went along to the launch this week, and churches may want to check out the use the resources here.

Can we have prosperity without growth? The New Yorker considers the rise of post-growth thinking.

Why I spent Christmas on the moon – Ron Hopkins reflects creatively on ambition, storytelling, and what the anniversary of the moon landings might tech us about facing the ecological crisis.

