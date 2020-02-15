What we learned this week

As the early generations of wind turbines reach the end of their working lives, what happens to them? Padraig Belton investigates for the BBC.

Netflix generated £680 million from its users in Britain, but paid zero tax, according to the report ‘No Tax and Chill‘ from Tax Watch.

The Danish jewelry firm Pandora is the latest business to commit to science-based climate targets in line with the Paris Agreement. It will aim to be zero carbon by 2025.

The British government’s plan to move forward its ban on new petrol cars to 2035 has prompted a fair amount of bluster from the tabloids (the perpetually enraged Express wins with its headline ‘Britons furious over shock new ban for petrol and diesel cars by 2035 – Madness!” If you have friends who take this line, point them to Carbon Brief’s factcheck on electric cars.

I’m on halfterm this coming week. Posts are scheduled but I might not catch your comments until the end of the week, just to let you know.

A project to revive the tradition of churchyard orchards in Scotland has been picked up for replication by the Church of England, according to the Telegraph. I mention this because I like it, but also because it’s my brother Paul’s idea, and he organised the pilot project in churches in Edinburgh and Glasgow.