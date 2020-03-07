What we learned this week

After a four year ban on onshore wind power – recognised as the cheapest form of electricity in Britain, I remind you – the government has announced that it will be considered for contracts again. This is really good news, and a win for some dedicated campaigners who have been pressing for its reinstatement.

Great to see Greenpeace activists block an impressive 95 branches of Barclays this week in protest at the bank’s ongoing investments in fossil fuels. This didn’t get a huge amount of media attention that I spotted, but it will have got the bank’s attention.

Marks & Spencer are expanding their refillable container pilot after successful results. We don’t have one in Luton any more and it won’t do me any good, but it’s a hopeful sign that there is demand there for plastic free shopping.

This week I’ve been reading two books that argue opposite things – one that says nation states have failed on climate change and we need a global authority, and one saying nation states are the only game in town. Rian Patel discusses the role of nationalism and climate change on Medium here.

The community energy cooperative MaidEnergy, of which I’m a member, is reopening its share offer for three weeks in order to raise money for an expansion of its solar operations. And if you’re in the Maidenhead general area, you might want to get along to this event on March 10th.