What we learned this week

Can the Olympics go ‘carbon positive’ from 2030?The IOC has announced plans to reduce its impact, including creating an ‘Olympic forest’ in support of Africa’s Great Green Wall.

Meanwhile, an underwater forest is being created off Britain’s coast through the Seagrass Ocean Rescue Project. 90% of Britain’s seagrass has been lost, and putting them back could bank a huge amount of carbon.

A couple of years ago I wrote about Q-bot, who insulate the underside of suspended timber floors with a small robot. They were focusing on housing associations at the time, but I chatted to them at the FutureBuild conference and they are now doing individual homes. Not sure I can afford it myself, but it’s a really good solution.

The National Trust are among the many businesses and organisations responding generously to the Coronavirus lock-down. They are closing their houses and cafes, but will be keeping their parks and gardens open, free of charge, so that people can benefit from some beauty and outdoor space.

A question I’ve been pondering this week: should I write more about the current crisis and how businesses and society are responding? (Especially with a Solutions Journalism perspective.) Or is it more valuable to focus on other important things at a time when everyone is talking about the Coronavirus all the time? I don’t have a particular resolution to those questions, but if you have a view or a preference, let me know!