What we learned this week

One of the big changes between 1.5 and 2 degrees of warming is the obliteration of the world’s coral reefs, and with them the livelihoods of those that depend on them. So it’s interesting to learn that the corals of the Red Sea are responding differently to ocean warming and acidification.

The fossil fuels giant Shell paid no tax to the British government from its North Sea activity in 2019.

An enzyme that can break down plastic bottles for ‘biorecycling’ sounds very useful. French company Carbios have discovered such a thing and they were covered in the Guardian this week.

America today is “something bizarre and strange and new in history: the rich world’s first poor country, modernity’s first rich failed state” writes Umair Haque.

As an update to my recent post on the basic income and how the coronavirus makes it more likely, Spain has announced that it intends to bring one in, and that it may well become permanent.