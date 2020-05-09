What we learned this week

Windmills used to be made of wood. Modern turbines are on another scale altogether and are made of steel and fibreglass. But this new experimental one in Sweden is made of wood, and therefore has much lower embodied carbon emissions. It’ll be interesting to see how it performs.

A social enterprise in Madagascar called Green’n’Kool has launched a new soap to support handwashing in poor communities during the pandemic. It uses waste oil from the catering industry, and shapes them in recycled yoghurt pots.

“The pandemic giving us a taste of what an end to growth might look like. So what lessons should we learn?” Tim Harford addresses degrowth in the Financial Times. Not approvingly of course, but interesting that the FT can now openly consider the idea of degrowth.

The Vegan Society report that 1 in 5 people in Britain have cut down on meat consumption during the coronavirus lockdown, and that “pressures on supermarkets and consumers alike are changing buying behaviour towards a more ethical, compassionate alternative.”

I’ve written a short paper for the Joy In Enough project called Green Shoots: 10 examples of greener fairer business. It profiles ten businesses that take a new approach to people and planet – and some of them may be familiar to readers of the blog. It’s short and hopefully inspiring, and you can download it here.