Rebuilding reefs with Coral Vita

By Jeremy Williams
1 Comment on Rebuilding reefs with Coral Vita

One of the big differences between 1.5 and 2 degrees of global warming is the loss of coral reefs – and with it the biodiversity that they contain. And the livelihoods of those that depend on them. And the protection that they provide against storm surges. Really, we don’t want to be without coral reefs.

Coral Vita is a company that grows coral onshore and then puts them back out on a reef, helping to restore and regenerate the ecosystem. By growing small fragments of coral in controlled conditions, they can accelerate their growth to fifty times what it would be in the ocean. It’s an interesting process, and a hopeful sign that if we can stop making things worse in the oceans, we may be able to help restore damaged reefs and ensure their survival for future generations.

