What we learned this week

By Jeremy Williams
In a week that has seen so much pain and trauma over race, I really enjoyed dipping a toe into #BlackBirderWeek on Twitter from time to time – a joyous affirmation of the fact that wild nature is for everyone.

As often happens when there’s a crisis, people rally to support each other. How can this ethic of mutual aid continue after the pandemic ends, asks Zoe Smith in The Correspondent.

We’ve had these records before and they’re going to keep coming – May this year is the first full month that Britain has not used any coal power on the grid, since the industrial revolution. 54 days and counting.

Interesting idea from Saffron Building Society this week, who have announced a new ‘green mortage’ aimed at retro-fitters. If you manage to raise the energy performance of your home, you get a discount on your interest rate.

I wondered if I might have crashed out of this since renaming the blog last year, but Veulio’s annual ranking of Britain’s top 10 green blogs has The Earthbound Report at number 2, just behind the green lifestyle blog Moral Fibres.

  1. Great to see more building societies offering products like this: I noted with interest from the article that Nationwide and others are also claiming to offer favourable terms. Ecology Building Society offer a similar product, and they also do a cash ISA with one of the best rates at present, and a current account (I’m tempted between them and Triodos when I manage to switch..). Looks like more encouraging times for ethical and sustainable finance.

    Congrats also on retaining your position in Vuelio’s top 10 list.

