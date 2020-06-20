What we learned this week

Lux Research have released their 2020 update on when electric cars will outsell internal combustion cars. The ‘inflection point’ is currently expected between 2035 and 2040 globally. That’s far too late and a sign that a lot more needs to be done to accelerate their adoption.

One thing that will accelerate it is cheaper electric cars from China, where manufacturers have made them for the mass market, rather than starting at the luxury end like Western firms have. Here’s the first one in Britain, the 3rd best selling electric car at the moment.

It’s been a good year for shareholder activism, reports the Financial Times, with a number of American corporations forced into social or environmental action at their AGMs.

It got off to a bad start on Wednesday, but I do like this idea from Arsenal footballer Hector Bellerin: every time his team wins, he’ll pay for 3,000 trees to be planted.

In further book news, I signed the papers this week with the literary agency Watson, Little and things are moving fast. Please excuse any slowness in posting or replying to comments.