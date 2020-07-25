What we learned this week

Baseline looks like a really interesting film project. Film-maker John Sutter will visit four locations every five years from now until 2050, documenting the change.

I recommended Ibram X Kendi’s book How to be An Antiracist this week. Here’s a presentation and discussion with the author on the difference between being ‘not racist’ and ‘anti-racist’.

The Thames has very high levels of micro-plastic pollution, according to a study comparing plastic across rivers in Europe. It’s a shame plastic doesn’t stink – the river flows right past Parliament and it was the smell of the sewage that got Parliament to order sanitation for London in 1858.

Climate sceptics have gone fairly quiet in Britain, but are seeking influence in Africa, warns Mohammed Adow of Power Shift Africa.