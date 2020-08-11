Which sustainable transport innovations are moving forwards?

A few years ago I recognised that CO2 emissions from energy were falling while those from transport were standing still, and that transport would soon leapfrog energy to be Britain’s biggest source of climate emissions – something that was confirmed in 2018. I realised that I ought to be writing a lot more about transport, and challenged myself to feature a ‘transport innovation of the week‘ for every week of 2017. Which I did.

I recently noticed that one of the least significant of these ideas has been adopted by the government. It made me wonder how many of those other innovations are making progress, and whether any of them have fallen away. So here are a few that are moving forwards, and a couple that haven’t come to anything.

And a couple that didn’t work out:

Hybrid airships – unfortunately this local Bedfordshire solution is struggling after the prototype crashed, though it isn’t dead yet and the company is currently crowdfunding its next bid at bringing the ‘flying bum’ to commercial reality.

Solar roadways – I can see the benefits of robust ground-mounted solar, but putting them on roads was always thoroughly unnecessary. Nevertheless, French engineering firm Colas got furthest with this, installing a kilometre length as a trial. Two years later it was busted beyond repair, according to Le Monde. Come back with it as a footpath or a bike path, and there’s still a good idea here.