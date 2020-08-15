What we learned this week

Ocean farming is going to be a major growth industry of the 21st century, and it’s only a matter of time before ‘sea vegetables’ are available in the supermarket. Here’s one more step in that direction, a Faroese ocean farm that has just secured $1.5 million in investment, including $850,000 from WWF. (Insect farming is one to watch too, more on that next week)

Speaking of oceans, does anybody know anything about mining deep-sea polymetallic nodules? Deep Green suggest this is a very low impact way to source metals, and I’d be interested to know if that is true – and if it is true, can it can be done economically or at useful scale?

Nice interview with Katherine Trebeck in the Scottish newspaper The Herald: “The environmental crisis is a social justice issue and the two of those are bound up in how we design our economics. If we transform the economy towards a wellbeing economy, this will help us deliver on the social justice side of things and on the environment.”

I wrote about the unequal impact of heatwaves around the world this week. This interactive article from the New York Times is a visually impressive tour of the issue and well worth a look.

I’ve been troubled recently by how post-Brexit Britain has been dragged into America’s obsession with a new Cold War with China. As Michael McFaul explains in Foreign Policy, while there is plenty to object to in modern China, Xi Jinping is not Stalin and lazy historical comparisons will lead us to overlook the realities of China as it is.