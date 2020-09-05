miscellaneous

What we learned this week

By Jeremy Williams
1 Comment on What we learned this week

SSE is the first British power company to announce that it will create a ‘just transition’ strategy as it shifts towards net zero. Details to follow and I’ll report on it when they publish it. Good example of shareholder activism too, as this follows a written question to their AGM.

This is heartbreaking and highly predictable: big oil companies are lobbying US trade deal negotiators to force African countries to reverse their bans on plastic.

The National Farmers Union has warned that Britain’s wheat crop is the worst in 40 years, after extreme heat and then storms affected the harvest. The Times reports on how farmers are giving up on wheat and turning to growing soya instead in response to Britain’s changing climate.

Years ago I did some work for the long-dead climate news service Celsias on how climate change would impact sport. A lot of it was speculative then. Reading the recent David Goldblatt report Playing Against the Clock, from the Rapid Transition Alliance, it’s clear that the kind of disruption I was imagining is now real. This report also contains perhaps the first attempt to quantify the carbon footprint of sport.

I’ve been out with Extinction Rebellion this week in London and in Luton. As usual, I was on press and photography duty with my local group as we protested at the airport.

1 comment

  1. If you are with XR maybe you should have a word with them. Roger Hallam suggesting people he dislikes should be shot and the XR trying to close down the freedom of the press suggests to normal people they are eco-dictators in waiting rather than anything reasonable.
    ‘It’s an emergency’ is an excuse used by too many authoritarians for clamp down on vital freedoms. Your group aren’t giving reasons to trust them.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: