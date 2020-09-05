What we learned this week

SSE is the first British power company to announce that it will create a ‘just transition’ strategy as it shifts towards net zero. Details to follow and I’ll report on it when they publish it. Good example of shareholder activism too, as this follows a written question to their AGM.

This is heartbreaking and highly predictable: big oil companies are lobbying US trade deal negotiators to force African countries to reverse their bans on plastic.

The National Farmers Union has warned that Britain’s wheat crop is the worst in 40 years, after extreme heat and then storms affected the harvest. The Times reports on how farmers are giving up on wheat and turning to growing soya instead in response to Britain’s changing climate.

Years ago I did some work for the long-dead climate news service Celsias on how climate change would impact sport. A lot of it was speculative then. Reading the recent David Goldblatt report Playing Against the Clock, from the Rapid Transition Alliance, it’s clear that the kind of disruption I was imagining is now real. This report also contains perhaps the first attempt to quantify the carbon footprint of sport.

I’ve been out with Extinction Rebellion this week in London and in Luton. As usual, I was on press and photography duty with my local group as we protested at the airport.