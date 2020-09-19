What we learned this week

I’ve written about food waste a few times before, and it’s usually in a British context. Here’s a useful summary report on food waste in the United States.

Facebook has launched a Climate Science Information Hub, and they are on track to meet their goal to be net zero carbon this year. Whether this makes up for their role in mainstreaming misinformation on everything from climate to vaccinations to a flat earth, is a matter of opinion.

Meteorologists have run out of names for Atlantic hurricanes this season and need some new ones. Emily Atkin suggests naming them after fossil fuel companies.

Scientists at Washington University have developed a method to store energy in ordinary red bricks, while this alternative idea stores heat in bricks. No idea if either of them will come to anything, but they are good examples of the imaginative research going on around energy storage at the moment.

Airlines are getting so desperate for passengers in some parts of the world that they are running dinner flights that take off and land in the same place, and are even considering paying people to fly.