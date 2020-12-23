miscellaneous

The climate solutions map

This year I’ve been trying to broaden the scope of the stories I share on the blog. I have an ongoing project to see if I can find a story from every country in the world, and you can see progress here. I also wanted to see what areas of the world are over-represented and under-represented, so I made a map.

These are all positive stories, so it’s a map of climate solutions. Each point on the map is a blog post, covering buildings, energy, food, transport and so on. It’s a different way to browse existing content, and as it’s bright and hopeful, I thought I’d publish it as the last post before the holidays.

Click on the image below and it’ll take you to the full Google Maps page, where it performs best.

With that, I’m going to sign off for a few days. We’re not supposed to go anywhere here in the East of England, so I’ll be at home. There will be board games, books and muddy boots, and I’ll be back online in a few days.

All the best for Christmas, whatever it looks like for you and yours in 2020.

  1. That’s an amazing map Jeremy. Well done for your great work – keep it up!

    All the best
    Nick
    Nick Hanna
    Cherry Hinton
    Watermill Lane
    Beckley
    East Sussex TN31 6SH
    01797 253485

