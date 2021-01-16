miscellaneous

What we learned this week

A news update first: this week I signed a book deal with Icon Books. Is Climate Change Racist? is slated for publication in early summer. For those who have been waiting for it, thanks for your patience! It’s on its way.

AFP Factcheck, the largest journalistic verification operation on the internet, has put together a video training course on fact checking. Send it to all your friends on Facebook.

Those with an interest in participatory democracy might want to look up the results and recommendations of the Scottish citizen’s assembly, which reported this week on its vision for Scotland’s future.

Emily Atkin of the Heated newsletter highlights a striking bit of good news this month. As a late-presidency treat for the oil industry, the Trump administration put the oil rights for the Alaskan Arctic National Wildlife Refuge up for sale – and couldn’t sell them.

As a follow-up to last week’s post on a zero carbon NHS, here is Possible’s report on how community energy could support a wind powered health service.

The Economics of Arrival

My book with Katherine Trebeck is currently half price at the Bristol University Sale – but only until tomorrow.

Published by Jeremy Williams

Jeremy is an author and activist based in Luton. He is the co-author of The Economics of Arrival and runs The Earthbound Report, recognised as the best green blog in the UK by Vuelio and the UK Blog Awards.

