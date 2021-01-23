What we learned this week

This week I’ve been pondering the problem of all four of us in the house needing to be on laptops at the same time. Not sure this will work for us with my wife’s radio work, but here’s Kris De Decker at Low Tech Magazine and how he runs 15 year old laptops.

On the subject of low tech, there are currently five companies that transport goods by sailing ship, and they are profiled here. An eccentric niche at the moment, but with potentially useful learning going on.

As a little reminder of how little we still know about the planet we occupy, 503 new species were described in 2020, just by the scientists at the Natural History Museum.

With climate change increasing water stress, it’s only a matter of time before we see a major global city face a water emergency. Cape Town had a near miss a couple of years ago. Istanbul looks like it may be next to face the prospect.

Has anyone else seen the meat industry’s TV advert and PR campaign that “highlights the nutritional benefits of enjoying red meat and dairy”? The vegan january thing is clearly working.