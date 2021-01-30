What we learned this week

Time Magazine looks at Amsterdam’s use of Kate Raworth’s doughnut economics model. “Economics is a social science, not a natural one” says Marieke van Doorninck, the deputy mayor. “It’s invented by people, and it can be changed by people.”

Last week I mentioned the meat industry’s advertising campaign against vegan diets. This week I learn that the dairy industry is gunning for the alternative dairy products sector in a big way – including new EU rules that would ban them from using certain kinds of packaging.

If you’re part of a church, you might like to check out the Climate Emergency Toolkit that’s been put together to encourage churches to declare a climate emergency.

If you were one of the people impressed by Amanda Gorman’s performance at the inauguration the other week, you might like her poem Earthrise.

This week’s highlights: