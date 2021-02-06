What we learned this week

Oil giant Exxon has posted a loss of $22 billion as the pandemic has cut into demand. Shell has lost $21 billion. There will be more such headlines to come for fossil fuel companies that aren’t diversifying.
There has been lots of self-congratulation in Britain recently over its headstart in vaccinating for Covid-19. But as Cai Nebe warns at DW.com, “the West has treated vaccination as a right for itself and a privilege for the rest.” In so doing, they have ceded leadership on public health to others.
Legal challenges to climate policy are an increasingly common way to push businesses and governments further. Courts ruled against the French government this week, judging their actions to be insufficient. Not that it’s working everywhere – the British government has waved through a huge new gas power plant and a new coal mine in the last month.
The first human composting funeral service has opened in the US. In nature every dead animal turns back into soil, so it’s strange that we’ve got to a place where this is innovative.
If you’ve got 20 minutes to spare this weekend, have a look at the Fully Charged Show’s episode from Shenzhen, and how they are running 16,000 electric buses. As they say in the intro, these sorts of stories need to be broadcast around the world.
Ireland’s greenest community – Cloughjordan Ecovillage
A couple of months ago I wrote about The Wintles, an unusual housing project from the Living Villages Trust. There, a series of homes were built and sold, planning from the outset to create a brand new village and community around a set of shared public spaces and resources. A reader in Ireland got in […]
The complex politics of neonicotinoids
This post is a collaboration with Poppy Cann, a student in London hoping to study Environmental Sciences at university this year. Neonicotinoids are a class of pesticide that was banned by the EU in 2017. The pesticide is known to weaken bees’ immune systems, and also harms the development of baby bees’ brains, leaving them […]
The hazards of cyclone season
The weather is different in Madagascar. It’s dry in the dry seasons and it rained every day in the wet season, and this was a defining cycle in my childhood. There was also a cyclone season. We didn’t get the worst of this, being well inland. But it remained an annual recurring threat, and there […]