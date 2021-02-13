What we learned this week

The airline industry’s UN-negotiated deal on climate change came into effect in January, with little fanfare. Called CORSIA, it is based around offsets and will probably achieve nothing at all.

Last week I asked if the government’s Green Homes Scheme had failed and was on the brink of collapse. Yes, is the answer we learn this week, as the government is planning to can £1.5 billion of its planned £2 billion budget.

Bitcoin is now consuming more electricity than the whole of Argentina.

As part of reaching net zero by 2050, Britain needs to plant 2 billion trees. Where should we put them? RSPB has launched a map showing different soil types, existing woodlands, and how to maximise the benefits for wildlife.

“The climate crisis is racist because it exists in a system that is racist” – this from Minnie Rahman is one of the best things I’ve read on climate and race, and a good summary of what my book is all about.

Speaking of which, an update: this week I delivered the manuscript to Icon Books. At the suggestion of the US distributor, it has lost its question mark and is now called Climate Change is Racist, for the removal of any doubt. With any luck we’ll have a front cover in the next couple of weeks.