What we learned this week

“Let’s start with the first fallacy: that climate action is an individual thing” writes Mary Annaise Heglar in Wired, in a very good article on what you can do about climate change. “Yes, it’s true that you can’t solve the climate crisis alone, but it’s even more true that we can’t solve it without you.”

Pawas Bisht considers the green nationalism of the tabloid newspapers at The Conversation, something I looked at last week.

It’s best not to get excited about turning points that may turn out to be temporary, but look – coal power in India has declined for two years in a row.

It’s best not to get obsessed with billionaires either, but would you care to guess which billionaire has the biggest carbon footprint?