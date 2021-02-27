What we learned this week

Our World in Data has a good deep-dive on palm oil, how big its contribution to deforestation is, and whether it is possible to meet global demand with other oils.

After solar power from space, the government is now backing flying electric cars and the construction of an airport for them in Coventry.

A litter campaign in Russia has highlighted the problem by creating new forms of camouflage that incorporate trash into the designs.

Why is it so hard to run big home efficiency drives, asks Tim Lord, contemplating the failure of the Green Homes Grant. Lots of good learning here.

Book update: Climate Change is Racist is all coming along, should have a front cover to show you next week. This week Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu agreed to write a foreword. Dr Shola is a lawyer, activist and author of This Is Why I Resist.