What we learned this week

Britain has lost 90% of its seagrass meadows, most of that in the last three decades. This is a major opportunity for restoration and ocean farming.
Good interview in Vox that makes the connection between climate change and offshore tax havens.
Having written about how France is building a repair culture recently, it was great to read that the government will adopt the EU’s repair standards from the summer.
Bangladesh has scrapped plans for nine new coal power plants, more evidence that coal power is becoming an obsolete technology.
Next week I thought I’d write up some recommendations for podcasts on climate change and the environment. If you’ve got any favourites that you’d like to see included, let me know below.
How we insulated under our floors
Regular readers will know about my plan to get our house to an A rating by 2020, and net zero by 2025. I missed the 2020 deadline due to the government mis-handling the Green Homes Grant, but this week the underfloor insulation went in. I won’t be commissioning a new Energy Performance Certificate to confirm […]
Book review: Breathless, by Chris Woodford
There is nothing more natural than breathing. As the back cover blurb for Chris Woodford’s Breathless points out, we all do it 20,000 times a day. And yet what we breathe into our bodies is far from natural, and really quite complicated. Breathless is an impressive overview of the issue of air pollution. And the […]
Where the news goes unreported
At the weekend, two young parents gave an interview on television, in which they implied that all is not well in one of history’s most privileged families. Every commentator in the land then had their say, either agreeing and sympathising, or leaping to the defence of the royal family. The column inches generated by this […]