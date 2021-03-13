What we learned this week

Britain has lost 90% of its seagrass meadows, most of that in the last three decades. This is a major opportunity for restoration and ocean farming.

Good interview in Vox that makes the connection between climate change and offshore tax havens.

Having written about how France is building a repair culture recently, it was great to read that the government will adopt the EU’s repair standards from the summer.

Bangladesh has scrapped plans for nine new coal power plants, more evidence that coal power is becoming an obsolete technology.

Next week I thought I’d write up some recommendations for podcasts on climate change and the environment. If you’ve got any favourites that you’d like to see included, let me know below.