What we learned this week

Some of the most popular articles on this site are those about creating a flood-proof home – hardly an area of expertise for me, but a topic people are clearly interested in. Hazard + Hope is a web series by people who actually are experts in this field, and they cover a variety of approaches for making homes flood resilient.

Protest “is not and should never be viewed as a gift from the State” – Liberty with a good summary of the many problems with the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which is currently being hurried through Parliament.

Climate Solutions 101 is a new six-part video course from Project Drawdown, which looks great – the kind of thing you could potentially get your workplace to run as a series.

What would a city designed by women be like? The BBC reports from Barcelona, a city I’ve mentioned before for its radical re-invention over the last few years.

Also in Spain, the government has agreed to a pilot project investigating a four day week.

Friends at the Praxis Centre (home of the Hopeful Activists’ Podcast) got in touch this week to say they have a new Labs course coming up, timed to coincide with the end of lockdown. It will give you space to reflect and plan how you re-engage with the wider world, while hearing from some excellent activists and theologians. Starts on 8 April. Find out more at www.praxiscentre.org/labs.