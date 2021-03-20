What we learned this week

Some of the most popular articles on this site are those about creating a flood-proof home – hardly an area of expertise for me, but a topic people are clearly interested in. Hazard + Hope is a web series by people who actually are experts in this field, and they cover a variety of approaches for making homes flood resilient.
Protest “is not and should never be viewed as a gift from the State” – Liberty with a good summary of the many problems with the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which is currently being hurried through Parliament.
Climate Solutions 101 is a new six-part video course from Project Drawdown, which looks great – the kind of thing you could potentially get your workplace to run as a series.
What would a city designed by women be like? The BBC reports from Barcelona, a city I’ve mentioned before for its radical re-invention over the last few years.
Also in Spain, the government has agreed to a pilot project investigating a four day week.
Friends at the Praxis Centre (home of the Hopeful Activists’ Podcast) got in touch this week to say they have a new Labs course coming up, timed to coincide with the end of lockdown. It will give you space to reflect and plan how you re-engage with the wider world, while hearing from some excellent activists and theologians. Starts on 8 April. Find out more at www.praxiscentre.org/labs.
Highlights from this week:
10 climate podcasts to try
Not so long ago podcasts about climate change were pretty rare. My wife and I used to endlessly debate whether or not we should attempt one ourselves, since nobody else seemed to be doing one. That has certainly changed. In fact, there are so many good ones that it’s hard to keep track of them, […]
Who’s winning the green Premier league?
At the weekend two London rivals, Arsenal and Tottenham, went head to head in football’s Premier League. Arsenal won, which is as it should be. But in the overall standings, Arsenal are second to Tottenham at the top of the league. I’m not talking about the actual league here, but the more important one: the […]
And the award for the greenest recovery goes to…
Last year it became obvious that the pandemic was going to put a serious dent in the global economy. Countries starting thinking about stimulus plans and economic recovery. Campaigners rallied around the idea of building back better. Don’t let a good crisis go to waste, as they say. How can we create a green recovery […]