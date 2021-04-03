What we learned this week

Why is $1.90 a day still the standard for ‘extreme poverty’, even though everyone knows the bar is set far too low? And if it’s a legitimate standard, why don’t we use it in the West? Good questions from Jason Hickel.

Are hasty post-Brexit trade deals with the UK undermining regional trade in Africa? Observers of the freshly inked deal with Kenya are watching carefully, says the FT.

Are hasty post-Brexit trade deals with the UK undermining regional trade in Africa? Observers of the freshly inked deal with Kenya are watching carefully, says the FT.

Crazy about Eggs is a new egg brand from the Netherlands that is committed to full transparency, including live cameras on their chicken farms.

An unusual dataset that I came across online this week – people have been recording the first cherry blossoms in Kyoto for over a thousand years, and while there is plenty of variation, there is no discernible trend until you hit the era of climate change.

