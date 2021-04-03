What we learned this week

Why is $1.90 a day still the standard for ‘extreme poverty’, even though everyone knows the bar is set far too low? And if it’s a legitimate standard, why don’t we use it in the West? Good questions from Jason Hickel.
Are hasty post-Brexit trade deals with the UK undermining regional trade in Africa? Observers of the freshly inked deal with Kenya are watching carefully, says the FT.
In case you missed it yesterday, please sign this petition to parliament to encourage a shift to a Wellbeing Economy.
Crazy about Eggs is a new egg brand from the Netherlands that is committed to full transparency, including live cameras on their chicken farms.
An unusual dataset that I came across online this week – people have been recording the first cherry blossoms in Kyoto for over a thousand years, and while there is plenty of variation, there is no discernible trend until you hit the era of climate change.
As it’s the Easter holidays, I’ll be trying not to do too much work next week. I’ll be reading fiction and paying less attention to the blog, so apologies if comments go unanswered for a bit.
