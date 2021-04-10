What we learned this week

With the Biden administration looking to set its climate targets, Vox asks what a ‘fair’ target might be – with some suggesting it would be over 100%.

“In America, we’re taught from a young age that the coolest thing in the world is to be a big man with a big car who eats big meat” – Emily Atkin’s astute and amusing article against ‘meatposting’.

The city of Bogota has a target to increase the number of women cycling, and the initiative can teach us all sorts of interesting things about making cities safer for women, and more friendly and welcoming generally.

Care work is climate work, argues Kate Aronoff at The New Republic, in an article describing the many ways that care supports and enables a green transition.

For those interested in me doing my megaphone thing, here’s my speech outside Luton police station at last week’s protest against the police and sentencing bill, as filmed by my son. And here’s a petition against what is a very hasty and poorly thought through law.

I’ve had some time off over the last couple of weeks – sort of – and that means I’ve been reading fiction. I read As High As the Water Rise by Anja Kampmann, a haunted slow-burner about a disillusioned oil rig worker that captures how the fossil fuel industry hollows out the workers it depends on.

In other book news, final proofs were signed off this week and Climate Change is Racist is in production, for a release date of June 10th. I’ll say more about this another time, but I’ve also been working on some supporting resources for the book. They will be hosted on the blog, and I’ve made a page for them here.