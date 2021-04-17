What we learned this week

France will ban domestic flights that could be done by train in under 2.5 hours. This is a slightly weaker version of a policy that came out of their citizen’s assembly on the climate, and the opposite of the Conservative government of Britain, which wants to waive taxes to encourage more domestic aviation.

Nevada is considering banning ornamental lawns in order to protect water supplies. I can imagine the tabloid headlines should such a thing be proposed in Britain, but ultimately this is what climate adaptation looks like in a desert location.

Last year I wrote about BrewDog‘s first sustainability report, as they launched their plans to be a carbon negative brewer. Here’s an update a year on, and a sustainability report to learn from.

In 2018 I wrote about Engie’s plans to turn their old Rugeley Power Station site into a sustainable housing development through an exemplary bit of participative place-making. The scheme finally got planning permission this week.

This week Arkbound Books wrote to tell me about Tangled Yet Coiled, by Tom Burgess, a collection of poetry about beauty, hope and transcendence at a time of climate emergency. It’s not the kind of book I’d review (how do review poetry anyway?) but I liked it and I asked if I could share a poem from it instead. If you like it, buy a copy of the book – it’s being sold in support of the Word Forest Organisation, who are doing fine work.

On These Things and More

When all about you is tornado

And despair

Think on the unrelenting scale of space

And the persistence of a seed

Think on those eyes shut melodic moments

On limbs everywhere responding to rhythm

Think on those who share what they have

And when more room is made at the table

Count the ways we look beyond ourselves

When all about you is indifference

And cruelty

Dwell on ravished land restored

And moments of play and creation

Dwell on the glimmering touch of rain

And the vulnerability of honest communication

Live in the unfurling flourish of a fern

In that spiral eddy of a lazy river

Then measure the scale of our collective imaginations

When all about you is shaking

And sorrow

Keep pace with the surging voices for fairness

And the flight path of a swift

Keep pace with roads blocked in the name of peace

And every night spent under an open sky

On taking a stand and being stood by

See the shape of smoke at fireside cooking

Weigh the immediate joy of gratuitous giving

When all about you is yawning

And broken

Meditate on our distance from the stars

And your footprint on the sand

On the expediency of a feather

Hear stillness and singing and laughter

Meditate on first smiles and last smiles

And a gaze returned

On lifting up another’s voice, on pause, on listening

Sense the pleasure in logic and the art of intuition

Yes, ruminate on justice, purity and goodness

Know the quiet truth of your changing feelings

Know that people are taking risks for beauty.