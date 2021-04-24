miscellaneous

What we learned this week

By
Leave a Comment on What we learned this week

The Science Museum has a new exhibition on climate change, sponsored by… Shell. Again. It’s as if nothing was learned from the last time Shell sponsored a climate change exhibition.

Last year I wrote about how Gravitricity are developing ways to store energy in falling weights dropping down old mine shafts. Their demonstrator project is now live, giving us a sense of what that looks like.

The weather forecast is a very ordinary thing, something you might check in the morning over a cup of coffee. But it can also be an important part of protecting communities in a changing climate, as the Daraja project in Kenya and Tanzania demonstrates.

Speaking of mornings, on the other side of Africa, a rare and ‘lost’ coffee variety has been identified. It’s not the highest prioity climate issue, but arabica coffee beans are threatened by climate change. This West African variety combines great taste with better heat and drought tolerance.

The Hay Festival (for those unfamiliar, it’s a literature event and is not about hay) has a big focus on climate change this year. They have a writing competition called Write For Change that I know some of you will want to enter.

My church is the woods, and among my various local projects in Luton is an outdoor church that I help to run with friends. Since there’s been a surge in interest in outdoor church while buildings are closed, we’ve gathered together some of our ideas and published this resource book for those new to the idea.

You can get it from Engage Worship, and hear us talk about the project in this podcast.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

<span>%d</span> bloggers like this: