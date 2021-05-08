What we learned this week

I’ve been writing in defence of electric vehicles recently, but the importance of EVs needs to be kept in perspective – this article argues that cycling is ten times more important in the transition to sustainable transport.

If you know and like ‘story dice’, you may be interested in this crowdfunder to make ‘climate dice‘ as a way of helping children to tell positive stories about the future.

I came across the Borgen Project for the first time this week, a campaign to direct US foreign policy towards global poverty. While projects named too directly after their founder make me twitchy, there’s loads of great under-reported good news stories in their magazine.

The UK is second only to the US in the amount of plastic waste produced per person, and dumps much of it overseas – Greenpeace have a petition to stop waste exports and get a grip on single use plastics.

The Walk is an international theatre event that caught my eye this week. It involves a 3 metre tall refugee girl ‘walking’ from Syria to the UK, from July to November, and looks like a creative artistic response to Britain’s ugly ‘hostile environment’ approach to refugees.

This week’s highlights if you missed them: