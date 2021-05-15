What we learned this week

Today’s header image is lifted from John Lang’s splendid COP26 explainer infographic, which I recommend viewing over at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit.
This week I wrote about how Wales demonstrates a healthier politics of asylum and immigration. See also Scotland, where this week a crowd filled the street to block an deportation and stayed until the men were released.
Studio B Unscripted is an Al Jazeera show I’ve not come across before, but it’s a head-to-head conversation between two like-minded people that covers some interesting topics. Check out this one with Asad Rehman and Aja Barber on greenwashing and fast fashion.
Battery electric vehicles now account for over 80% of new car sales in Norway. Just 7% of buyers are choosing petrol, and 5% diesel. Nowhere else in the world comes close right now, but it’s only a matter of time before we see these sorts of numbers elsewhere.
Is the ‘steady state economy’ the same thing as the ‘doughnut economy’? Brian Czech of CASSE argues that it is.
On ecological repentence
Second Chances is a short film by Eilidh Munro, featuring the words of a Peruvian forest ranger called Juvenal Huari Castilla. It’s just under three minutes long, so you’ve got time to watch it before you read on: Castilla used to be a logger. He was paid to cut trees in the rainforest, and then […]
MAPS – a mnemonic for sustainable transport
A couple of years ago I wrote a post asking what the ‘three R’s’ for transport might be. Kids grow up knowing the ‘reduce-reuse-recycle’ approach to waste. It appears on council flyers and on posters. While some people argue that there are a lot more Rs that could be included, three is short enough to […]
Why is the UK government so afraid of refugees?
Yesterday the queen delivered her state opening of Parliament speech and confirmed that the government will be advancing its ‘New Plan for Immigration‘. It is couched in the language of making the asylum and immigration system more “fair”. In reality, the new legislation doubles down on the ‘hostile environment’ approach to migration that the Conservatives […]