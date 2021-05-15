What we learned this week

Today’s header image is lifted from John Lang’s splendid COP26 explainer infographic, which I recommend viewing over at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit.

This week I wrote about how Wales demonstrates a healthier politics of asylum and immigration. See also Scotland, where this week a crowd filled the street to block an deportation and stayed until the men were released.

Studio B Unscripted is an Al Jazeera show I’ve not come across before, but it’s a head-to-head conversation between two like-minded people that covers some interesting topics. Check out this one with Asad Rehman and Aja Barber on greenwashing and fast fashion.

Battery electric vehicles now account for over 80% of new car sales in Norway. Just 7% of buyers are choosing petrol, and 5% diesel. Nowhere else in the world comes close right now, but it’s only a matter of time before we see these sorts of numbers elsewhere.

Is the ‘steady state economy’ the same thing as the ‘doughnut economy’? Brian Czech of CASSE argues that it is.