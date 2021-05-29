What we learned this week

China is building an undersea data centre in order to reduce cooling costs. I learned this from Carbon Brief’s weekly email briefing on energy and climate, which you really ought to sign up for.
Indonesia announced this week that it will not approve any new coal power plants, and that it intends to introduce a carbon tax. This is really important, as the country’s coal boom had put it on a rapid ascent towards the top ten global emitters.
My rather unlikely hopes of replacing my hybrid with a solar car took a step forward with this prototype from Humble Motors. We can add it to a list of cars with integrated solar charging, alongside the Sono and the Lightyear One.
Some good news from the government this week on nature, peat and trees. Guy Shrubsole has a good summary and reaction for Rewilding Britain.
It’s a radical and divisive solution, but genetically modified mosquitos have been released in Florida in an attempt to biologically ambush disease-carrying mosquitos through breeding.
I’m away on half term next week, and taking a break before things ramp up for book release week. A couple of posts scheduled, but otherwise it’ll be a little quiet over the next few days.
