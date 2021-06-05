What we learned this week

Sophie Yeo asked every council in England about rewilding, and found that a quarter of them have plans to do some rewilding in one form or another.

“It’s time for the climate movement to talk about meat honestly and grapple with the implications” writes Jan Dutkiewicz in an article in The New Republic called John Kerry doesn’t understand how cows work.

‘Collecting real utopias‘ is a blog series that showcases remarkable ideas on the CUSP website, because “we must believe other worlds are possible in order to change it.”

The Prince Albert of Monaco Foundation has created an online exhibition to showcase their Environmental Photography Awards. Some really stunning entries, and well worth a browse if you appreciate nature photography.

I find it hard to see how big nuclear power plants like Hinckley Point can make a difference to the energy transition in time and at a meaningful price – but there may be a place for small modular nuclear reactors. Rolls-Royce announced their latest design.