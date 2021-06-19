What we learned this week

“We are attempting to give away a fortune that was enabled by systems in need of change” writes Mackenzie Scott, formerly married to Jeff Bezos, and who gave away $5.9 billion last year. “In this effort, we are governed by a humbling belief that it would be better if disproportionate wealth were not concentrated in a small number of hands.”

I’m a big fan of ‘parklets’ – mini public spaces reclaimed from parking spaces. Possible are highlighting them at the moment with a ‘design your own parklet‘ resource that you should definitely do with the kids.

I’m not convinced that everything can be priced in the way this study attempts, but I did rather like the finding that seeing a greater diversity of birds in the garden has the same impact as a pay rise.

Great to see the Olympics throw its considerable heft behind the Great Green Wall project, and plant an ‘Olympic forest’ in Senegal and Mali.

As I expected, my book is tending towards either one or five stars on Amazon, with lots of people who haven’t read the book keen to say how terrible it is. (A climate denial blog has suggested its readers do this). If you’ve read the book, please consider balancing the scales with a line or two of honest review. Thanks!